52 new cases reported.

2567 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases has jumped to 1161.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also raised alarm over the rise in number of cases in Kibera where 8 new cases were identified.

Mombasa was also lauded for taking extra precaution and containing the spread of Covid-19.

However, the Health CS noted that it was troubling that people were still dying at home by refusing to visit the hospital.

Five patients have been discharged rising the total number of recoveries to 380.