Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 45,647 after 571 more people tested positive.

The new cases were detected after 3,963 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also disclosed that 43 Covid-19 patients in ICU are part of 1,059 admitted in various hospitals; 2,562 on home-based care. 41 of critical care patients are said to be on supplementary oxygen.

Three more patients succumbed to the disease raising Kenya's death toll from the virus to 842.

438 patients were discharged; 373 from the home-based care programme and 65 who had been admitted in various hospitals bringing total number of recoveries to 32,522.

