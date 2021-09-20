6 dead as 113 test positive for Covid-19

The positivity rate is now at 4.2%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 246,643 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,500,729.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 60, Garissa 9, Kiambu 8, Meru 8, Kajiado 5, Kitui 5, Nakuru 4, West Pokot 4, Marsabit 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Embu 1, Kericho 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1 and Murang’a 1.

At the same time, 655 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with 465 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program & 190 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 237,950; 192,448 are from the Home-Based Care & Isolation program, while 45,502 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 6 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus; one occurred in the last 24 hours while 5 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,995.

1,410 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,107 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 105 patients are in the ICU, 73 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are under observation.