The Ministry of Health under CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 6 new cases of Coronavirus raising the number of those who have tested positive to 197.

In a statement to newsrooms, CS Kagwe said that “A total of six persons out of 766 samples have tested positive for Coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, bringing to 197 the number of confirmed cases in the country”.

From the 6 new cases, 5 are males and one is a female.

“5 are Kenyan Nationals from the counties of Nairobi- 4; Mombasa- 1; Siaya- 1 and one is a foreign citizen” said CS Kagwe.

The statement further divulged that two of the positive cases have an history of traveling to the Middle East, while one traveled recently from Mombasa.

6 new cases of Coronavirus, number stands at 197- CS Kagwe

“Two have a history of recent foreign travel from the middle East, while one recently traveled from Mombasa. The other three cases have no history of travel. The six are aged between 25 and 59 years. Five of the cases are from our mandatory Quarantine, while one was picked by our surveillance teams” added CS Kagwe.

The CS also noted that one person had been discharged from Hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 25. At the same time, one patient succumbed to COVID-19, raising the coronavirus deaths to 8 (Eight).

A total of 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease (Coronavirus) in the country.