A six-year-old girl is fighting for her life at the Hola Referral Hospital in Tana River after she was defiled by her biological father.

The minor was brought in by her parents who claimed that she was hurt while playing with a stick.

Reports by a local daily indicated that the minor lied to the medics since the father had given her Ksh100.

Chief Reproductive Health Officer Hawaa Abdigafoor stated that the 6-year-old was admitted with second-degree tears and had lost a lot of blood prior to admission.

"She was brought in in a serious condition, had lost a lot of blood and was in deep pain. So we did the best we could and later interrogated the situation privately," Abdigafoor stated.

Hola Police Base Commander Peter Ekuthi, the girl revealed that her father threatened to harm her if she ever tells the truth.

"The girl revealed to our gender officer that her father was the cause of her misery, and had threatened her with death if she revealed the truth," the police boss said.

However, the mother insisted that the girl's injuries were from playing with a stick.