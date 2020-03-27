The National Police Service will deploy at least 70,000 officers across the country to enforce the dusk-to-dawn curfew which kicks off tonight at 7 pm.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino warned that those who violate the 7pm to 5am curfew risk a three-month jail term.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced the curfew as part of measures to tame the spread of coronavirus.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, gazetted the curfew, making it legal in preparation for the implementation which begins on Friday.

Curfew Hours

The notice stated: “Under this Order, there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group for the period of the curfew.”

Last week Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai recalled officers who were on leave, a move he said would help ensure there are adequate police officers.

“The Inspector-General last week recalled all police officers who were on leave and with the curfew, we have enough number of police officers who will be moving around the country to ensure that Kenyans remain indoors,” Owino said.

IG Mutyambai cautioned the heads of police stations against arresting and detaining petty and traffic offenders, saying it was against the government directive to decongest cells.