Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 724 new Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were recorded after testing 5,085 samples, cumulative tests now stand at 704,605.

The top five counties by number of infections were Nairobi, Nakuru, Meru, Busia and Kiambu with Nairobi having recorded 362 cases.

The day's positivity rate was recorded as 14% as Kenya's total case load hit 56,601

Deaths and Recoveries

CS Kagwe announced that 248 patients had been discharged after recovering from the disease; 178 from the home-based care program and 70 from various hospitals.

Total recoveries stand at 37,437.

14 patients succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,027.

The CS also noted that the past week had been Kenya's worst Covid-19 week since the pandemic hit the country, having recorded up to 18% positivity rate.