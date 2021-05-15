74-year old SGR Passenger who went missing after being asked to alight, Found

Peterson Mwangi Ngunyi has been found in BuruBuru Phase 1 after he went missing on Tuesday, May 11th.

Peterson, had on Tuesday morning taken the 8am Madaraka Express from the Nairobi terminus in Syokimau headed to Mombasa.

Peterson, who is reportedly ill, was asked by SGR operators to alight the train after being allegedly found with an invalid ticket.

However, his family claims that he had a valid ticket but had boarded the wrong train Coach.

According to Kenya Railway procedure, any passenger found with an invalid ticket in the train is required to either pay for the ticket, payable at the destination or alight at the nearest railway station.

"To assist Mwangi, the train crew requested him to reach out to a family member to pay for his journey but he neither had a phone nor any contact through which he could get assistance," a statement issued by the Railway line read.