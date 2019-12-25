Eight fishermen whose boat sank in the Indian Ocean have been found alive after 18 days.

The 8 disappeared after they went fishing on December 8, in Ziwayu, Kilifi County.

A report by Citizen Digital said the eight were found in the open sea by other fishermen after having wafted for more than seven hours from where the boat capsized.

The fishermen were rushed to the Malindi Sub-County hospital where they are currently receiving specialized treatment.

According to Yunnus Aboud, Chairman of the Fishermen Association of Malindi, the 8 survived the18 days on 58 kilograms of lobster and fish which was their catch on the day their boat capsized.

The ill-fated boat was wrecked by heavy waves forcing the crew to jump ship and swim for their lives on December 8.