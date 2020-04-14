In the last 24 hours, 8 people have tested positive of the novel coronavirus bringing the total number in Kenya to 216.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi made the announcement on Tuesday, where she revealed that one more person had been released from hospital after testing negative.

CAS Mwangangi reiterated that Kenyans should be much more careful as the disease has now moved to the counties.

She stated that mass testing will be conducted in target areas and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in Mombasa has been selected.

7 KPA Workers with Covid-19

According to the Health CAS, the government will roll out mass testing with 12,000 testing kits being deployed in phase one.

Meanwhile, KPA acting MD Salim Rashid has confirmed that seven of its staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement seen by Pulselive.co.ke, KPA stated that the 7 are in hospital receiving treatment.

So far Kenya has 216 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 41 recoveries and 9 deaths just a month after the first case was reported in the country.