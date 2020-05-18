The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has suspended licenses for production of eight brands of and sanitizer being sold in Kenya.

In a statement released on Sunday, the quality and safety authority blacklisted the brands over failure to meet the requirements of effective sanitizers.

"KEBS wishes to inform the public that the following brands of hand sanitiser have been ascertained as not meeting the requirements of KS EAS 789; Kenya Standard specification for Instant Hand Sanitisers," the statement read in part.

8 sanitizer brands suspended by KEBS including Gentle Care by BIDCO Africa Lynne Sladky/AP

The bureau further instructed manufacturers of the banned sanitizers to immediately withdraw their products from the shelves.

"KEBS shall continue to undertake market surveillance and factory inspections. Substandard products found will be seized for destruction at the expense of the owner in addition to any other legal action as provided under the law," the statement outlined.

The brands were named as follows:-

Alphax (Kings Palace) Clean Essentials (Virtuelle Products Ltd) G&L (Orange Pharma) Gentle Care (Bidco Africa) Lili (Kenbrands International Company) Msiri (Mafleva International Ltd) Shi shi Natural Spotless Advanced (Havana East Africa Trading)

Demand for hand sanitizer grew following the announcement of the first Coronavirus case in Kenya in March.

Also Read: Kenya to start recording an average of 50 Coronavirus cases daily - Health PS explains