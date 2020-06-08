Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has confirmed 95 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2862.

"Today we have recorded 95 cases, out of 1096 samples we have tested in the last 24 hours. the total number of cases in the country to-date is 2862," said Dr. Aman.

He added that the total number of samples tested since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Kenya stands at 98,439.

"Out of the 95 cases, 92 are Kenyans, while 3 are foreign nationals," added Aman.

The 95 cases are distributed as follows; Mombasa 56, Nairobi 13, Busia 10, Kajiado 6, Kilifi 3, Kitui, Kwale, Garissa and Marsabit recorded one case each.

One of the Covid-19 patients in Nairobi succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 85.

