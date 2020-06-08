97 covid-19 patients from various hospitals across the country have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

This was announced during a presser on Monday by Health CAS Rashid Aman.

"...we have today discharged 97 patients, bringing to 849, the total number of persons who have recovered from Covid-19," the Health CAS stated.

CAS Rashid Aman reported that the number of cases is increasing rapidly.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman

"We expect that this numbers will continue to rise since we are yet to reach our peak," the Health CAS said.

Rising cases

He further said that the number of recoveries is increasing as well as the number of new cases.

Three healthcare workers from Nyeri are among 91 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

"We have noticed a rising numbers of positive cases. We expect the numbers to continue to rise.

The numbers will continue to rise since we yet to reach our peak. This doesn't mean we should lose hope," CAS Aman said.

The government have locked down a handful of counties including the capital Nairobi and imposed a night-time curfew as part of containment efforts.