Even as the confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to rise, Kenyans have a reason be happy and be hopeful. 30 days since the confirmation of the first case, the CS for health Mutahi Kagwe announced that 10 people have recovered from coronavirus and are set to be released from Mbagathi. This brings the total of recovered cases to 22.

10 people to be released from Mbagathi

"I am glad to note that an additional 10 individuals will be discharged from our Mbagathi COVID 19 isolation facility. This is good news indeed. It is a good Friday. For the first time in a day we release more people than we took in" reported the CS for health.

Mutahi further added that the individuals set to be discharged had tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

Embrace electronic money transfer to curb COVID-19

The ministry of health has tested 504 samples in the last 24 hours with priority being given to health workers.

In the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, kenyans have been urged to avoid exchanging physical money and instead embrace electronic transactions. They have been asked to properly dispose their masks after use to avoid contamination.