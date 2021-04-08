A fundraiser has been called to help raise the bail amount for activist Edwin Mutemi Kiama.

Kiama was on Thursday granted release from police custody on a cash bail of Sh500,000.

While calling for well-wishers to assist with raising the amount, the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders - Kenya (Defenders Coalition) termed the court's bail terms as punitive.

Failure to raise the amount will see Mr Kiama spend 10 more days in police custody.

The activist was arrested on claims of offences relating to cybercrime.

He was arraigned before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Jane Kamau on Wednesday and charged with an alleged cyber crime offense for a Twitter post which incited international lenders against Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta.