National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has said the House will not back the proposed legislation to grant immunity to sitting governors.

Duale termed the proposal fronted by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei as an abuse of office.

“Senator Cherargei is abusing his office as the chairman of the Senate’s Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee," said Duale.

"His proposal will only perpetuate impunity and corruption, which is against the president and Jubilee Party’s resolve to fight the vice,” he continued.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale

Unpopular bill

The Garissa Township MP stated that the Bill is unpopular in the National Assembly and would not be entertained by the House.

The bill by Mr Cherargei is seeking to shield governors from criminal and civil proceedings while in office.

“Just like the President and his deputy are protected from any form of prosecution while in office, governors should not be charged until when they are out of office,” said Cherargei.

Governors facing graft

This comes after a ruling by Court of Appeal judge Mumbi Ngugi who asserted that governors facing graft charges should not set foot in their offices until the cases are concluded.

Senator Samson Cherargei

Cherargei argued that the prosecution of sitting governors was killing devolution since governors, just like the president, make executive decisions of importance to counties.

He stressed that the recent Court of Appeal decision to bar governors facing graft charges from accessing office is setting a dangerous precedent.