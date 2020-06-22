Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has finally been removed as the National Assembly Majority Leader.

President Kenyatta made the decision after presiding over a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting at the KICC.

Kipipiri MP and former Finance Minister Amos Kimunya was picked as Duale's replacement.

It was the second Jubilee PG this month after the first one was held at State House on June 2nd.

Duale survived after the first PG despite the purge which has been targeting Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from plum parliamentary offices.

However, indications that all was not well became apparent after Duale accused Kenyatta's close ally Kieni MP Kanini Kega of collecting signatures for his removal.

It has now emerged that Kenyatta decided to replace Duale after receiving Kega's petition which showed most Jubilee MPs did not have confidence in the Garissa MP.