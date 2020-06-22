Garissa Town MP Aden Duale penned a farewell tribute to Kenyans as he leaves the National Assembly Majority Leader office.

In his address, Duale expressed gratitude for being the first Majority leader to serve under the new constitution which was promulgated in 2010.

"Today marks the end of my seven years of service to the great people of Kenya as the Leader of Majority of the National Assembly. I was the first occupant of the seat...," Duale said.

"I am glad that from 2013-2020 I was able to process the agenda of the Majority Party effectively. In particular, I oversaw the passage of over 200 Bills and 500 Motions to mention but a few," he added.

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale

Duale also congratulated his successor, Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya who was elected on Monday after President Uhuru Kenyatta proposed him for the job.

Message to Uhuru, Ruto

He also pointed out that the job was not easy because he had to work with everyone even if they had political differences.

The Garissa Town MP also thanked his party leader, President Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto for their support during his 7-year tenure.

"I indeed thank my party leader H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, for having given me the opportunity to serve the great people of Kenya and for this I am grateful. I equally thank the Deputy President," Duale stated.

File image of DP William Ruto and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale

"But like I have said before, public positions are not to be personalized. When you are given a position you do your best and when time comes for you to leave, you leave with a smile," he added.

Kimunya takes over from Duale in what has been termed as a purge on rebels in the Jubilee Party.