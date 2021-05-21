Africa's 1st Female President Sends Heartfelt Message to CJ Koome

Former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has extended a congratulatory message to the newly appointed Chief Justice of Kenya, Lady Justice Martha Koome.
Justice Koome becomes Kenya's first female Chief Justice
In her message, the Nobel Peace Prize winner acknowledged Kenya’s strides in equality for women representation in legal systems.
Additionally, Ms. Sirleaf’s foundation, The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) also noted Justice Koome’s historic appointment.
The EJS Center was founded in 2018 to be a catalyst for political and social change for women and development.
