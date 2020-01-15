Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has directed the new KCC to buy milk from farmers at Ksh33 up from the previous Ksh25.

Munya, who took over the docket from sacked CS Mwangi Kiunjuri , reassured farmers that milk prices will soon stabilise.

In 2019, farmers had urged the government to regulate milk prices in the country so as to cushion them from exploitation.

Framers from the North Rift has asked the government to empower cooperative societies for them to enjoy economies of scale in the purchase of feeds and other inputs.

New milk prices announced

Locusts menace

During his address at Kilimo House on Wednesday, Munya addressed the dessert locust menace which has farmers on edge.

The Agriculture CS said that five swarms of locusts from northeastern were under surveillance.

He further stated that the government was waiting for chemicals used in aerial spraying to arrive since they were not available locally.

Aircraft dispatched to conduct aerial spray of pesticide

Experts have warned that the insects have the potential of destroying swathes of maize, coffee, vegetable and tea plantations, and can knock down seasons of food, prompting food shortage.

The National Treasury has released Ksh30m to fight the locust invasion, according to Agriculture CS Munya.