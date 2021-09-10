Alert: Ministry of Health responds on fake Covid-19 vaccine in Kenya

The fake J&J vaccine was administered by two individuals who have since been arrested and charged with impersonating medical doctors.

MoH has advised Kenyans to treat with caution, all facilities that are charging for the jab.

"Following media reports on the alleged administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the Ministry of Health would like to urge Kenyans not to get lured into paying for a Covid-19 vaccine. All vaccines provided by the Government of Kenya are free of charge. There is no cost at all to the available multiple vaccines," the statement began.

The government went on to confirm that the batch of J&J vaccines available in the country were yet to be rolled out, only having been released on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health also wishes to confirm that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has never been deployed. The first batch of 141,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was received in the first week of September 2021. The vaccine will be deployed to different health centres nationwide from today, Thursday 9th September 2021," the statement read.

The statement added: "As the government of Kenya ventures into the multiple vaccine deployment, we request the public to remain vigilant. Your well-being is of key importance to the nation. Should you encounter any anomalies, kindly urgently report to the nearest authorities."

Fake Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Roysambu

Police have apprehended two suspects believed to have administered a fake version of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The two suspects - Wallace Mugendi and Kenneth Mukundi - were arrested at the Crane Hospital along Lumumba Drive, Roysambu constituency.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) members of the public raised alarm over a Sh3,000 fee imposed by the two for the injection.

he suspects were presented before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Synkian Tobiko, who ruled to have them detained for five days to allow for investigations.