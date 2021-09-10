RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Alert: Ministry of Health responds on fake Covid-19 vaccine in Kenya

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Public notice by the Ministry of Health

Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The Ministry of Health has responded following the discovery of fake Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a private facility along Thika Road.

Recommended articles

The fake J&J vaccine was administered by two individuals who have since been arrested and charged with impersonating medical doctors.

MoH has advised Kenyans to treat with caution, all facilities that are charging for the jab.

"Following media reports on the alleged administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the Ministry of Health would like to urge Kenyans not to get lured into paying for a Covid-19 vaccine. All vaccines provided by the Government of Kenya are free of charge. There is no cost at all to the available multiple vaccines," the statement began.

The government went on to confirm that the batch of J&J vaccines available in the country were yet to be rolled out, only having been released on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health also wishes to confirm that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has never been deployed. The first batch of 141,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was received in the first week of September 2021. The vaccine will be deployed to different health centres nationwide from today, Thursday 9th September 2021," the statement read.

Wallace Mugendi and Kenneth Mukundi of Crane Hospital Roysambu accused of administering fake Covid-19 vaccine
Wallace Mugendi and Kenneth Mukundi of Crane Hospital Roysambu accused of administering fake Covid-19 vaccine Pulse Live Kenya

The statement added: "As the government of Kenya ventures into the multiple vaccine deployment, we request the public to remain vigilant. Your well-being is of key importance to the nation. Should you encounter any anomalies, kindly urgently report to the nearest authorities."

Fake Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Roysambu

Police have apprehended two suspects believed to have administered a fake version of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The two suspects - Wallace Mugendi and Kenneth Mukundi - were arrested at the Crane Hospital along Lumumba Drive, Roysambu constituency.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) members of the public raised alarm over a Sh3,000 fee imposed by the two for the injection.

he suspects were presented before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Synkian Tobiko, who ruled to have them detained for five days to allow for investigations.

They are set to appear in court on September 14, 2021 to respond to the charges levelled against them.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

Mombasa road motorists advised to use Commuter Train - KeNHA

Thousands boycott Citizen TV after calls from Ruto Camp

DP Ruto takes on security docket in meeting with Gusii leaders

Orie Rogo Manduli dies in Nairobi