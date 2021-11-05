RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

US Govt will reward you 600 million if you help locate these terrorists

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Most wanted!

A Somali soldier stands guard next to the site where Al Shebab militants carried out a suicide attack against a military intelligence base in Mogadishu on June 21, 2015. Shebab militants launched a major suicide raid on June 21 against a military intelligence base in the capital Mogadishu, setting off a car bomb before storming inside, security officials said. Somalia's interior ministry said the three attackers were all killed in the raid, and that Somali security forces who fought them suffered no casualties. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB (Photo credit should read Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP via Getty Images)
A Somali soldier stands guard next to the site where Al Shebab militants carried out a suicide attack against a military intelligence base in Mogadishu on June 21, 2015. Shebab militants launched a major suicide raid on June 21 against a military intelligence base in the capital Mogadishu, setting off a car bomb before storming inside, security officials said. Somalia's interior ministry said the three attackers were all killed in the raid, and that Somali security forces who fought them suffered no casualties. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB (Photo credit should read Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. State Department has issued a $6 million (Sh.669 million) reward for information on the whereabouts of four al-Shabaab terrorists for their involvement in terror attacks in Kenya and Somalia.

The four; Abu Ubaidah, Mahad Karate, Fuad Mohamed Khalaf and Jafar are said to be top officials at the Somalia based terror group.

Abu Ubaidah (Direye) has led the militant group for just over a year since Al-Shabab's former leader, Ahmed Abdi aw-Mohamed (known as Godane), was killed in a U.S. airstrike.

The militants have caused havoc in Kenya and Somalia under Ubaidah's leadership since 2015, most notably with a massacre at Garissa University in Kenya, in which 148 people were killed and the 2017 Mogadishu twin truck bombings where 587 people died.

Somali men watch the news on September 6, 2014 in Mogadishu on a television set where is broadcasted a portrait of Somalia's Al-Qaeda-linked Shebab slain leader Ahmed Abdi Godane, recently killed in a US air strike. Somalia's Al-Qaeda-linked Shebab militants on September 6 announced the appointment of Godane's successor naming Ahmad Umar Abu Ubaidah, described by Shebab sources as a close lieutenant to Godane -- although the name is seen as likely to be a pseudonym. The group also vowed to avenge the death of Godane and said they would continue their fight to topple the country's internationally-backed government. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB (Photo credit should read Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP via Getty Images)
Somali men watch the news on September 6, 2014 in Mogadishu on a television set where is broadcasted a portrait of Somalia's Al-Qaeda-linked Shebab slain leader Ahmed Abdi Godane, recently killed in a US air strike. Somalia's Al-Qaeda-linked Shebab militants on September 6 announced the appointment of Godane's successor naming Ahmad Umar Abu Ubaidah, described by Shebab sources as a close lieutenant to Godane -- although the name is seen as likely to be a pseudonym. The group also vowed to avenge the death of Godane and said they would continue their fight to topple the country's internationally-backed government. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB (Photo credit should read Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Mahad Karate is also known as Abdirahman Mohamed Warsame. Karate serves as the terror group's shadow deputy leader. Karate has some command responsibility over the Amniyat, al-Shabaab’s intelligence and security wing, as well as the group’s finances.

The Amniyat plays a key role in the execution of suicide attacks and assassinations in Somalia, Kenya and other countries in the region, and provides logistical support for al-Shabaab’s terrorist activities.

Mahad Karate
Mahad Karate Pulse Live Kenya

Fuad Mohamed Khalaf has facilitated financial support to al-Shabaab; in May 2008, he held two fundraising events for al-Shabaab at mosques in Kismaayo, Somalia.

In April 2008, Khalaf and several other individuals directed vehicle-borne explosive device attacks on Ethiopian bases and Transitional Federal Government (TFG) elements in Mogadishu, Somalia.

In May 2008, Khalaf and a group of fighters attacked and captured a police station in Mogadishu, killing and wounding several soldiers.

In April 2010, Khalaf was designated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury under Executive Order 13536 for contributing to the violence and the deterioration of security in Somalia.

Fuad Mohamed Khalaf
Fuad Mohamed Khalaf Pulse Live Kenya

Jafar also known as Amar, is an al-Shabaab facilitator and has served as Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir's deputy, and is reportedly missing one eye.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

