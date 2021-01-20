Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday clarified on an alleged 2022 deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mudavadi noted that there is no pact between him and the President on succession.

The ANC party leader clarified that an endorsement from the sitting President ahead of 2022 would complicate his presidential bid.

He explained that such an endorsement would likely be seen as imposing a candidate on voters against their will.

"I think it is for this reason that Uhuru has revoked the earlier talk of him serving 10 years and his deputy William Ruto another 10. He realized the harm that a president being seen as imposing a person can cause a candidate," Mudavadi posited.

The former Vice President also voiced his support for President Kenyatta's rotational presidency idea.

"The president has a platform to receive diverse views and opinions from so many people and this is an important debate he has started because all Kenyans should be equal and nobody chose where to be born," he stated.