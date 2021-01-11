ODM party leader Raila Odinga has issued a remark on a recent sentiment shared by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta had taken issue with the hustler versus dynasty politics asking Kenyans to vote for a president from another tribe.

While speaking from his Karen home on Monday, the former Prime Minister noted that similar models have worked in countries such as Switzerland.

"We must be differentiated based on ideology, not ethnicity. No one chose to be in the tribe they are in, that was a biological accident.

"Leadership positions are not awarded, leaders are chosen by Kenyans, if you say you are tired of I don’t know… a dynasty, you are free to seek mandate from the people, let us respect each other as it is the only way to build a strong country," he stated.

DP Ruto allies also weighed in on the debate strongly disagreeing with the notion that they supported President Kenyatta because of his tribe.

“Did he just wake up and discover it’s been ‘Jamii mbili’? How disingenuous! The noble thing would have been for him to decline Presidency in 2013 coming after Kibaki and Kenyatta. By the way, I didn’t vote for him cos of his tribe I unfortunately believed he was the best candidate then,” Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika stated.