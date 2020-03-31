The Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi has confirmed the death of Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki on Tuesday morning.

A statement by His Eminence John Cardinal Njue confirmed the news.

The former archbishop is said to have suffered a long illness to which he finally succumbed.

Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki dies after long illness

He had been living at a retirement in Nairobi together with other retired archbishops where they were taken care of by the Catholic church.

Contributions by Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki

The cleric will be remembered as one of the influential voices which opposed the Kanu government specifically on the directive that forced voters to queue or line up behind their candidate.

He is also remembered to have risked his life by supporting victims of clashes in Rift Valley.

Ndingi served as Bishop of Machakos, Nakuru and as Archbishop of Nairobi, where he is said to have invested heavily in education

According to Nation, he is also the only Kenyan Catholic bishop to have celebrated his golden (50th) episcopal Jubilee in the country.