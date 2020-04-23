The Ministry of Health on Thursday issued a clarification on concerns raised over asymptomatic cases of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the daily briefing at Afya House, CAS Mercy Mwangangi explained that there have been individuals who tested positive for the virus but showed no symptoms of the Covid-19 disease.

While relaying the two most common instances of asymptomatic presentation, Dr Mwangangi noted that scientists around the globe are yet to deduce why this occurs.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi. Asymptomatic Coronavirus cases in Kenya - Ministry of Health issues clarification

"This is a new virus and scientists around the world are still learning...we are still trying to understand it and that's why we need to follow the measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission," she stated.

Majority of people test positive 5 or 6 days after infection

Dr Mwangangi explained that even when an individual does not show symptoms of Coronavirus, they are still able to infect others.

According to the MoH statement, some patients test positive after a day of contracting the virus while majority will only test positive after 5 or 6 days, however, all positive individuals can spread the disease even on day one.

In summary, the CAS clarified as follows:-