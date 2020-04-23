Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The government had tested 668 samples, with Nairobi still having the highest number of cases.

Speaking on Thursday, CAS Mwangangi said that out of the 17, who tested positive 15 were picked by the surveillance teams.

12 Mombasa of those who tested positive are from Mombasa County while the remaining 5 are from Nairobi.

CAS Mwangangi also confirmed that six patients have since recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 89.

Mombasa County is the number two county with a high number of Coronavirus patients in the country with 79 cases recorded so far and at least two reported deaths from the disease.

On Thursday, Governor Hassan Joho said lack of cooperation from suspected Coronavirus patients was putting the rest at risk.

He appealed to those who have symptoms to accept help from the government instead of refusing to speak with Covid-19 hotline operators.

Governor Joho went on to entice those who suspect they may have contracted the virus with promise of a special diet in isolation centres and top notch equipment.