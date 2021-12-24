RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Babu Owino explains why he hid MP Sonkok’s crutches in Parliament

Dennis Milimo

MP Babu Owino and David Ole Sankok

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has come out to explain why he hid nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok’s crutches while in parliament on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Owino argued that he was afraid that TangaTanga MPs could use the crutches as weapon during the heated debate on proposed changes to the Political Parties Act that almost turned physical.

“Tangatanga MPs were debating with emotions. They could have used Hon. Sonkok crutches as weapon to unleash violence on us, I saw it prudent to hide them until they cool down,” reads Babu Owino’s explanation.

Drama in Parliament

On Wednesday, drama was witnessed in Parliament after Sonkok reported that his crutches were missing.

Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi was forced to temporarily bring the proceedings to a halt and mount a search for the missing crutches.

“What is surprising is that you (Sankok) have been sitting there the whole time. If you have lost your crutches, you should have an idea of the person who has taken them and I will order them to be returned to you immediately,” Cheboi said to Sankok.

"I am told it is Babu Owino. I am not sure if that is true. If that is the case you have to give them back. Are you the one who has committed the offence?" Cheboi questioned the Embakasi East MP.

MP Babu Owino and David Ole Sankok

After already being identified as the culprit, Owino came clean and admitted that he was indeed responsible for hiding the crutches, to the amusement of other MPs.

He argued that Sankok did not need the crutches in the House.

“I have already released them Mr. Speaker. The sergeant-at-arms has already taken them,” Owino said playfully.

The Embakasi East MP was later instructed to apologise to the House for his actions, to which he obliged.

Dennis Milimo

