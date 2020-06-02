A section of Kenyans on Twitter are not happy with the act of ODM Leader Raila Odinga mourning America’s George Floyd with a prayer as he calls for justice to be served for the Black-man who died in the hands of police.

On Tuesday, Odinga took to social media to join the world in mourning George Floyd, with a prayer that reads;

“I join the thousands out there is saying a prayer for the family of George Floyd and more importantly, for the US—a prayer that there be justice and freedom for all human beings who call American their Country and that Citizens be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

It is a dream America can fulfill for George and all its Citizens. It’s a dream we in Africa too owe our Citizens, even as we stand with Floyd’s family in the US.”

Raila Odinga's Post on George Floyd's death

#BlackoutTuesday

However, the prayer ignited a heated debate with many alleging that the Former Prime Minister was busy mourning American’s while Kenya is full of cases of police brutality.

Others urged that it could have been better, if Kenyan leaders started by addressing police brutality being witnessed locally before championing for changes somewhere else.

On Tuesday, millions of people around the world shared black photos on social media under the tag #BlackoutTuesday in hounor of George Floyd who died a few days ago in the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Americans have been protesting for the past few weeks, calling for justice to be served in the death of George Floyd.

Also Read: Video of Uhuru and Raila on a night mission gets Kenyans talking

Reactions from KOT

Boniface Mwangi “Since 2007 @railaodinga supporters have been murdered in cold blood, he sheds a few tears, says a few words then he moves on and shakes hands with their killers. Raila benefits from the death of his supporters and doesn't demand justice for the dead. That's the truth. I said it”.

Lord Abraham Mutai “And he is shouting RIP George floyd when he cannot find justice for his followers, a hypocrite, a DEVIL in the making”.

King Cyto “Mko tu sure RAO ndo amekaa chini akapost ?Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyesSmiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyesSmiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes..na hata kama amepoat, anasoma hii matusi yenu...? wow. Admin fikisha report”

Reactions from KOT over Raila Odinga's post on George Floyd.

Joseph Manoti “We spoke about Police brutality and extrajudicial killings mkaunga serikali mkono. Uliza Ruto naye afanye hiyo kazi. Si Baba tunategemea kila siku atutetee”

Sir Jim Kitch Langat, WSR ‘"@RailaOdinga Justice for one killed in America, what about those killed here in Kenya??”

Reactions from KOT over Raila Odinga's post on George Floyd.