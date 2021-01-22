Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has finally been installed as a Kalenji elder by the Talai clan.

In a ceremony which took place in the wee hours of Friday morning, Senator Moi was handed the instruments of power and blessed to vie for the country's leadership.

The elaborate ceremony took three hours in which the Senator was also dressed in full traditional regalia.

A previous attempt to hold the installation ceremony was aborted on January 2, 2021 after Talai youth caused a commotion.

Mr Moi and his motorcade were turned away from the Kapsisiywo venue in Nandi County.

The incident sparked heated debates online with the rivalry between Moi and Deputy President William Ruto playing out among their supporters.

A similar ceremony was held for DP Ruto by the Myoot Council of Elders earlier this week where he was given the mandate to vie for the presidency.

The Myoot council comprises of elders from all 10 sub-tribes of the Kalenjin ethnic group.

The move was seen as a political blow for Senator Moi who is yet to declare intention to vie for the presidency in 2022.

