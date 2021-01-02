There was drama on Saturday morning as Baringo Senator Gideon Moi attempted to gain access to a venue in Kapsisiywa area, Nandi County.

Residents believed to be Deputy President William Ruto's supporters blocked the entry to the venue where Senator Moi was slated to be installed as a Kalenjin elder.

The supposed DP Ruto supporters were seen forcing the Senator's motorcade to reverse through the road and eventually out of the area.

It is unclear what could have motivated the residents to chase away Senator Moi though some reports indicate that they demanded a handout to allow the Senator to proceed.

Unconfirmed reports also indicate that Talai elders had extended the invitation to Senator Moi.

In video clips shared online, the Senator was seen trying to negotiate with the residents from the sun roof of his vehicle.

The residents, however, would have none of it as they asked him to "return to Kabarak" and "stop mud slinging DP Ruto" in their local dialect.