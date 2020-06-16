Renowned human rights activist Betty Murungi has landed a prestigious appointment to become a Professor of Practice at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

Betty will contribute on Gender studies at the prestigious school that also houses the respected London School of Economics (LSE).

"The Centre for Gender Studies is pleased to announce the appointment of Kaari Betty Murungi as Professor of Practice. Kaari Murungi is an expert in transitional justice processes, women’s human rights, gender, constitutionalism and governance," SOAS said in a press statement.

Betty, who is married to veteran human rights lawyer and politician James Orengo, is already serving with the United Nations to investigate human rights abuses in the Palestinian-occupied territory of Gaza.

"I’m absolutely delighted at this opportunity to join the SOAS community. For the last twenty years, my work has focused on advancing gender justice in international criminal justice mechanisms and in peace agreements in conflict and post conflict situations. I am particularly drawn to SOAS’s interdisciplinary approach and focus on seeking solutions to global issues through ideas and scholarship," Betty said of her new appointment.

Aside from her human rights work, Betty is also the personal lawyer to her husband - Senior Counsel Orengo.

She successfully represented the Siaya Senator in a publicized case where Orengo was named in a list of shame released by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his State of the Nation Address.