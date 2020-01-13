Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been denied anticipatory bail by the courts.

In a ruling onMonday, Mr Kuria was directed to take plea on Tuesday as he faces charges of assault.

Appearing in court on Monday, Kuria claimed he had received threats from the Kilimani Division OCPD after his arrest at RMS studios.

Moses Kuria denied anticipatory bail

Police had decline to free him although a court had granted him a Ksh50,000 cash bail pending his appearance in court.

Politicians teargassed

"This is to confirm that the order was issued by this court on January 10; it is authentic and you may proceed with the necessary action," a letter from the Milimani Chief Magistrate's Court addressed to the OCS in Kilimani read in part.

The Gatundu South legislator is accused of attacking the lady on December 8, 2019 in unclear circumstances.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Mr Kuria allegedly attacked her when she confronted him over his remarks during a fundraiser for orphans in Kiambu.

Politicians who camped outside Milimani police station demanding his release were teargassed by police.