Brace for heavy rainfall- Kenya Meteorological Department warns

The weather department has cautioned Kenyans that the rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week with a possibility of intensifying.

Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin region, in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and along the coastline are set to experience heavy rainfall from 3rd to 6th May, 2021.

Areas of concern include Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Narok, Migori, Nandi, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Kakamega.

Residents in these areas have been advised to be on the lookout for potential floods.

Those in the Coastal Areas are especially advised to be on high alert due to potential strong winds and high waves in water levels.

The heavy rainfall is projected to reduce in intensity on Friday 7th May, 2021.

Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya