BRT system takes shape along Thika Superhighway [Photos]

The Ministry of Transport has said that only electric buses will be allowed on the Bus Rapid Transport lanes on the Thika Superhighway.

Principal Secretary Charles Hinga revealed as he gave an update on the remodeling of the road to accommodate the new proposed transport system.

“We are making good progress. The fabrication of stations is ongoing, and park ‘n’ ride facilities, bus depots, and command centre are all under construction. Electric buses will be procured via a public-private partnership (PPP),” Hinga said.

He added that the advantage of using electric buses will result in affordable pricing because they are cheaper to operate.

Electric buses will also help the country reduce its carbon footprint as part of the global efforts to mitigate extreme climate change.

Photos of the BRT buses that will be used on the new transport model have already leaked.

PS Hinga revealed that the BRT system will be run by private companies rather than the government.

Kenya Mpya which is a Sacco that operates the Nairobi Thika route is set to be the first PSV company to operate electric buses.

Construction of the pick up and drop off points is also at advanced stages. Passengers will access the stations via the footbridges.

“The stations have taken care of everyone. There is a ramp to get to the top of the footbridge and a special lift to take wheelchairs down or up the station. In other words, there is universal access,” the PS added.

The stations will be located at Garden City, Safari Park, Roysambu, Clayworks, Kahawa Barracks and Kenyatta University.

The BRT concept is being managed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA).

Transport CS James Macharia in 2019 told the National Assembly that the total cost of the project was estimated to be Sh5.8 billion.

Motorists who wish to use the BRT system will have to leave their cars at the Park and Ride facilities near Kasarani stadium.