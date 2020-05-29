The First Lady of Burundi, Mrs Denise Nkurunziza, is currently admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after contracting Coronavirus.

She was airlifted from Bujumbura on Thursday morning and according to insiders, President Piere Nkurunziza did not accompany her.

Being a high-profile individual, her current condition has remained undisclosed to members of the public.

Burundi Covid-19 situation

Burundi is one of the Africa nations that continues to operate with minimal safety precautions against the global pandemic.

The country has conducted a general election and continued life as normal despite the growing numbers of infections in it's neighbouring states, especially Rwanda.

The country has so far recorded 42 cases of the infection, 20 recoveries and one death.