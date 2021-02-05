Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammed Ali "Jicho Pevu" has sounded an alarm over alleged planned violence against Deputy President William Ruto.

In a post on his official social media pages, the MP claimed that unnamed persons had hired goons to disrupt the DP's rally.

Moha Jicho Pevu fingered "elements within Mombasa" as the culprits behind the alleged planned attack.

The Nyali legislator, who is together with former Senator Hassan Omar, hosting Dr Ruto at the Coast asked Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai and his officers to move in to foil the alleged attempt to cause violence.

"We are aware that some elements within Mombasa have hired youths to disrupt Deputy President empowerment function today in Kisauni and Nyali tomorrow. We want to know what the security apparatus are doing?

"The Inspector General is an Independent Office please protect Kenyans from lawlessness of a few Coast hoodlums whose political career is finished. The Regional Commissioner and County Commissioner this is to notify you of the wicked plans," MP Ali posted.

The DP is expected at the Kadongo Grounds in Kisuani on Friday afternoon for what has been termed as a youth empowerment forum.

He is on Saturday expected at Jomvu, Changamwe in the morning hours and to officiate the opening of Kwa Bullo Primary & Secondary Schools in Nyali.

He will end his day at Frere Town where he is expected to preside over a boda boda empowerment rally.