A group of youth caused a fuss at Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Nairobi’s Burma Market on Thursday.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the unruly youth are heard chanting anti-DP Ruto slogans saying that they do not want him, but they want the BBI.

Despite the commotion, the Deputy President continued addressing traders and residents who had gathered to listen to his address.

The DP was accompanied by leaders allied to him including Senator Isaac Mwaura, Mike Sonko, and Margaret Wanjiru among others.

Video courtesy: TV47

This comes a day after a section of Youths in Githurai temporarily brought former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally to a halt, after they started chanting pro-Ruto slogans.

The ODM leader had toured Githurai to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum, where he met traders at Githurai market.

Read Also: Youths disrupt Raila’s rally in Githurai