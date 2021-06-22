Kirubi's daughter takes over Sh40 billion estate

According to Nation, Musangi who has been the Managing Director of Haco Industries will now be expected to also tend to his interests in media, technology, advertising, stocks and agriculture.

Her father’s shoes will take great determination and sacrifice due to the complexity and extent to which he diversified his portfolio.

Chairman, as he was often referred to, was also a force to reckon with in the country’s social-political and economic front, which contrasts his daughter’s lifestyle which for a very long time was kept under wraps.

She operated two private businesses; a restaurant called Secret Garden on Riverside Drive in Nairobi and another at Two Rivers called Olpul.

Eyes are also on her brother Robert Kirubi, whom Chris said was not interested in running the family business.

“My father adored me…in my father’s life, I was the boss and I would have all of him to myself,” Ms Musangi shared during her father’s burial last week.

She announced that the family would establish a foundation in honour of the departed businessman to focus on education, innovation and technology, health (specialising in diabetes and cancer) and agriculture.

“I promise to do my best and when I’m stuck, I will seek those in this gathering — who included representatives of the Kenyatta family, business magnates from the world and government representatives — to hold my hand,” she said in her parting shot.

Maryanne’s husband.

Maryanne is married to Andrew Musangi, a lawyer par excellence, a powerful Jubilee Party official and also an investor.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was the person who personally handed President Uhuru Kenyatta his nomination certificate in 2017 as the chairman of the Jubilee National Election Board.

Kirubi's son-in-law also chairs the powerful Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

PPRA is involved in monitoring, assessing and reviewing the public procurement and asset disposal system and oversees all tenders in state organisations.

In 2019, it was reported that his stake in Sameer Africa was in the region of Sh10 million.

Despite the tyre business struggling to make profits, Musangi saw opportunity in the company’s commercial properties and leasehold land which was valued at Sh422 million in 2019.

The company plans to use its land to venture into commercial property developments to diversify away from the troubled tyre business.