The ceremony on Saturday was attended by family friends, business associates and government officials including Cabinet Secretaries James Macharia and Joe Mucheru.

Mary-Ann Kirubi, Kirubi’s eldest child, committed to establish a Chris Kirubi Foundation in honor of her father.

"Dad, Robert and I will honour your legacy and set up the Chris Kirubi Foundation that will honour the work and values that you were so truly passionate about. He had a vision for me. To be worldly, to be fearless of any culture, any language, any persons... and for me to be bold,” said Mary-Ann.

Billionaire Chris Kirubi laid to rest at his 600 Acre farm Pulse Live Kenya

She revealed that the foundation will support the Education and Mentorship, Health (Diabetes and Cancer), Technology (Innovations) and Agriculture sectors.

She also disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been made aware of the plan and fully supports it.

“His Excellency did pass by the house and I talked with him and we talked about this foundation. I think I sold the idea well to the president.,” she added “I promise to do my best and when I’m stuck I will seek those in this gathering. Your legacy will never be forgotten. I love you daddy,” said Mary-Ann.

The family had on Friday held a requiem service for the departed billionaire at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen.