Citizen TV owner reveals his role in acquisition of multi-billion Kenyatta family land [Video]

Macharia was speaking on Tuesday, September 28 during a meeting between the Mt Kenya Foundation and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He said that he was recruited to the government from the US where he had studied and was part of the people who handled the transfer of land from colonialists to Kenyans.

"To those who say Kenyatta stole land. Come to me I take you to the archives. Everyone who got a piece of land from the British has my signature together with the late Gakonyo," S K Macharia revealed.

The issue of the Kenyatta family land is a sensitive subject in Kenya because of how many tracts of land the first family owns.

A report by Forbes in 2013 estimated the Kenyatta family land to be worth more than Sh55 billion and spread across the country.

During the event, the RMS chairman also said that civil servants at the time were not greedy to steal from the government and compared to the situation in 2021 where people think working for the government is a ticket to easy wealth.

“The problems we have now we did not have during Jomo Kenyatta’s time, we were civil servants, we never left jackets on the desk, we worked very hard.