Malala accuses Governor Oparanya of awarding County Tenders to friends & relatives

The senator lamented that the tenders should not only be for a few individuals who are friends of the Kakamega Governor.

“@GovWOparanya has awarded Bush clearing tenders to his friends & relatives; tenders meant to benefit youth, women & people living with disabilities from Kakamega county. Kakamega county contracts should not be a preserve of a few selected contractors friendly to the governor,” wrote Malala.

In a video he tweeted, the Senator alleged that County Government’s procurement office had given out 12 contracts for bush clearing which will be used to steal county money in the next two weeks.

According him, the contracts for the clearing of 12 roads are each worth Sh4 million.

“If you look at the companies that were awarded the tenders belong to the friends of the governor. His friends who helped him campaign in Matungu are the people that have been awarded the 12 tenders,” claimed Cleophas Malala.

He added that bush clearing requires no machinery or capital as he questioned why Kazi Mashinani youths and self-help groups were not awarded the bush clearing tenders.