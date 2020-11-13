Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has intimated that the next phase towards a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum will begin next week.

In a presser from his Capitol Hill offices on Friday, the handshake partner revealed that collection of one million signatures will start in the coming week.

"We will be doing the launch of the signature collection sometimes next week. We want that exercise to be done as soon as possible so that the matter can be handed over to the electoral commission, and then we can move towards the next phase of a referendum.

“This matter, as already mentioned before, should be concluded by latest April next year. That is where we are as far as BBI is concerned,” the ODM party leader outlined.

The former PM was accompanied by politicians from the Coast region who also submitted their proposed edits to the BBI report.

No Amendments to BBI

Earlier in the week, the ODM PL clarified that the BBI document will no longer take any amendments.

He explained that the document is only open to edits.

"It is basically done and there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into it. However, there are groups that feel their views were not captured in the manner they were presented during the collection of views and those are the corrections we are promising to make," he stated.