DP Ruto reveals little known details about Dennis Itumbi after hospital visit

In a tweet, DP Ruto disclosed that Itumbi will be confined to his bed for a month, as per the doctor’s recommendations.

The second in command also pointed out that Itumbi’s abductors wanted to kill his spirit but unfortunately that was not successful.

“They wanted to kill his spirit but DI is strong and in very high spirits though doctors say he will be confined to bed for a month. Like Denis,we all must be strong knowing that in a few months we will defeat impunity, entitlement, kiburi na madharau and free our nation for good,” said DP Ruto in a tweet

Itumbi's Abduction

He went on to insinuate that Itumbi was abducted by people who are supposed to protect him and other Kenyans.

“Spent time with Comrade DI last evening, saw his heavily bandaged arm and legs, the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all. They have now turned violent & fatalistic after all the negative narratives,threats and blackmail against us failed,” Ruto tweeted.

On Tuesday, (Night) Ruto put up another tweet that reads; "Pole Dennis. Get well soon. God is the Almighty,”.

Dennis Itumbi is currently recuperating at Nairobi West Hospital after he was alleged beaten up and toured by his abductors a few days ago.

Itumbi who sustained injuries from the ordeal, was allegedly found naked in Lucky Summer area, Kasarani, Nairobi by a taxi driver.

Just the other day, her sent a message to his adductors, asking God to forgiven them.