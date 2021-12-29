DP Ruto’s message after visiting Itumbi in Hospital [Photos]

Taking to social Media, DP Ruto shared a number of photos captured during the visit as he wished Itumbi a quick recovery.

“Pole Dennis. Get well soon. God is the Almighty,” reads DP Ruto’s message to Itumbi.

The controversial blogger is recuperating at Nairobi West Hospital after he was alleged beaten up and toured by his abductors a few days ago.

Deputy President William Ruto’s message after visiting Dennis Itumbi in Hospital [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Itumbi who sustained injuries from the ordeal, was allegedly found naked in Lucky Summer area, Kasarani, Nairobi by a taxi driver.

Just the other day, her sent a message to his adductors, asking God to forgiven them.

“Forgive them Lord because they do not know what they are doing,” said Itumbi from his Hospital bed.

Itumbi made the statement, hours after being taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after developing breathing complications associated with pneumonia.

According to team Ruto National Coordinator, Peter Kamau, Itumbi developed breathing complications while in treatment and doctors sought to transfer him to the Intensive Care Unit.

“At 3:00am this morning our brother Dennis Itumbi was taken to ICU with difficulties breathing. Medical tests reveal that he has traces of pneumonia.

"You remember the evil abductors after torturing him and clobbering him with a hammer on his arms and limbs stripped him and left him in the cold of the night. He must have been exposed then.

"I would also like to update you that the surgery done on his fractured bones was successful. The medical team is doing its best to deal with the current complications. Even as you celebrate Christmas keep him in your prayers," said Peter Kamau.

Police Statement

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Police have officially launched an investigation following the alleged hostage-taking and ill treatment of Dennis Itumbi.

"The matter has since been reported at Thindigua Police Post and booked under OB number 10/23/12/2021.