The government announced that coronavirus cases have hit 296 after 15 tested positive of the disease.

Speaking during a presser on Tuesday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi stated that 545 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

7 of the new cases are male while 8 are female. The Health CAS also announced that 5 patients have recovered and discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 74.

The patients who've tested positive are between the ages of 19-75 years of age.

CAS Mwangangi stated that 6 of the patients were from quarantine centres and 9 were picked up from different locations.

More follows