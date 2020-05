28 new coronavirus cases reported by Health CAS Rashid Aman.

The number of cases in Kenya have now increased to 700.

CAS Aman also reported one fatality which increased the number of deaths to 33.

12 more people have also been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 251.

10 of the new cases are from Mombasa, 9 Kajiado, 7 Nairobi and 2 from Wajir.