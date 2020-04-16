In the last 24 hours the government has conducted 709 tests and 9 have turned positive for Covid-19.

The new cases were announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday during a presser at State House, Nairobi.

One died increasing the number of fatalities to 11. The President also reported 53 people had been discharged after testing negative of Covid-19.

In response to the rise of coronavirus cases in Kenya to three, on March 15 the government closed all schools and directed that all public and private sector workers work from home, wherever possible.

Travel restrictions were later imposed to prevent non-residents from entry. Kenyan nationals and residents were required to self-quarantine for a minimum of fourteen days which were later increased for some.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a nation-wide curfew on unauthorized movement from 7pm to 5am beginning March 27.

The government also unveiled measures to buffer Kenyans against financial hardships arising movement restrictions associated with the coronavirus crisis.