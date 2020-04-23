Three people who escaped from quarantine at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nairobi have been arrested.

A man who was amongst those who fled from a Covid-19 quarantine facility in Nairobi has been arrested in Kericho County.

Two others were nabbed while on the run within Nairobi County.

Police officers pounced on the man at Tiriitap Moita in Bureti Constituency on Thursday afternoon.

Coronavirus quarantine escapees busted while on the run

Bureti Sub-county Police commander Felician Nafula said that "he has been transferred to an isolation centre at Kapkatet Sub-county Hospital."

Manhunt for escapees

The Covid-19 suspect arrested in Kericho was identified as Nicholas Kiplangat was found at his paternal home.

Kericho County Police Commander Silas Gichunge said that Kiplangat had used public transport means to travel to Kericho.

The escapees are reported to have taken advantage of the rain to scale the perimeter wall at the Kenya Medical Training College.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday warned those who attempt to escape from quarantine facilities saying they would be arrested.