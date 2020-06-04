The government will be disbursing Ksh5 billion to counties to help in preparedness for the novel coronavirus.

Health CS Kagwe said announced the decision on Thursday where he noted that the funds will aid counties combat the disease.

"In our efforts to deal with Covid19 pandemic the government has disbursed a conditional grant of Ksh5 billion to all 47 counties," the Health CS said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in Machakos with Governor Alfred Mutua

"Aimed at bolstering the level of preparedness in our health facilities specifically for Covid-19," he added.

Home treatments for Covid-19

According to CS Kagwe, once the counties are in a position to combat Covid-19 it will be easier to control any possible spread that might get out of hand especially in rural areas.

"If our counties are fully prepared and have the necessary infrastructure in place then we shall have nothing to worry about. I would like to reiterate here that Ksh5 billion is a substantial amount of money," CS Kagwe pointed out.

He also clarified that the funds will not replace what the Health Ministry has been doing for counties during this pandemic.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

The Health CS also pointed out that most of the patients are not showing immediate symptoms of the disease and they may be treated from their homes in the near future.

He stated: "With the fight against the virus continuing, we've realised that over 80% of our patients in hospitals are asymptomatic and therefore they can and may be managed from home."